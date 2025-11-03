Our Daily Show Interview! Pruitt Mechanical Turkey Giveaway on 11-15!

BETHALTO - Community members have the chance to receive free turkeys — and to give back.

Pruitt Mechanical Services in Bethalto is hosting a turkey giveaway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at a location that will be announced soon. The turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Owner Joe Pruitt noted they could still use the community’s support so they can help as many people as possible.

“There’s a lot of struggling going on right now,” Pruitt said. “With our company, we’re not just a service company. We serve first, and then we service. Are you serving your community or are you servicing your community? We put serving first.”

Several small businesses have come together to donate money for the turkeys, including Grand Piasa Body Art, Off-The-Beaten-Path Automotive, WELLephant Health and Wellness, Sharper Image Home Improvement, Cody Jered with Weber Chevrolet, 3rd Chute Grafton, The Alton Telegraph, Jenkins Fencing, Barnnett Pest Solutions, Renewed Wellness, Winnelson Plumbing Supply and Gumbo 2 Geaux.

Pruitt recognized these small businesses for their contributions and encouraged other local entrepreneurs to consider donating. He believes small businesses should support the local community that supports them.

“It shows where people’s hearts are, and it’s tremendous,” he said.

Individuals also have the opportunity to donate. Through Nov. 12, 2025, you can drop off nonperishable items at Pruitt Mechanical Services in Bethalto. They hope to create full Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

Everyone who donates will be entered for the chance to win a couples massage gift card from Renewed Wellness and a $100 gift card to Piasa Armory. Additionally, if you donate two bags of groceries during a service call with Pruitt Mechanical Services, you will receive half off your diagnostic fee.

As a company, Pruitt Mechanical Services specializes in plumbing, HVAC and electrical. Pruitt noted that they are heading into their busy season before the holidays, and they see firsthand how many people are struggling.

Pruitt hasn’t raised his prices in two years but said he might also be forced to increase rates soon, as it’s “inevitable” with rising expenses across the country. But he emphasized that he always looks out for “the best interests” of his clients and team, who he commended for their work. Additionally, he seeks out ways to give back through initiatives like the food drive and turkey giveaway.

He encourages other businesses and community members to consider donating if you can. He is hopeful that the giveaway goes well and Pruitt Mechanical Services can continue to serve the community.

“We’re going to try to help as many as we can,” he added. “We’re really looking forward to maybe making this a tradition, maybe a yearly thing. We can kind of grow on this and really make this something that is meaningful and really matters and makes an impact.”

For more information about the turkey giveaway and food drive, including how to donate, visit the official Pruitt Mechanical Services LLC Facebook page or call them at 618-208-7722. More information, including the giveaway’s location, will be available soon and posted on the company’s Facebook page.

