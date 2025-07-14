ALTON — Six Alton Middle School cheerleaders have been selected as All-American Cheerleaders at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Cheer Camp, earning an invitation to perform at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, 2025.

The cheerleaders, recognized on June 18, 2025, will represent their school and community in what organizers describe as a “once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Sarah Crause and five others are coordinating a fundraiser to support the cheerleaders’ participation.

Each cheerleader faces a cost of $1,000, which does not include travel expenses.

The organizers are seeking donations from the community to help cover these costs and ensure the athletes can take part in the parade.

“Any amount is greatly appreciated,” the fundraiser organizers said, emphasizing the importance of community support to enable the cheerleaders to attend this honor.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

