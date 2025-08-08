CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — The Cahokia Heights Police Department held its first National Night Out event this past week, aiming to strengthen community ties and promote neighborhood safety.

The event took place recently in Cahokia Heights as part of a nationwide campaign designed to foster police-community partnerships.

National Night Out is an annual initiative that encourages residents and law enforcement to come together to build safer, more caring neighborhoods.

The Cahokia Heights Police Department expressed appreciation for the community’s participation and support during the event.

In a statement, the Cahokia Heights Police Department said, “Your presence and support meant everything as we came together to build stronger community ties and celebrate unity.” They also affirmed their ongoing dedication and commitment to the city’s businesses and residents.

The Cahokia Police Department also added, “It is a great day to be a Cahokia Heights Police Officer,” reflecting the positive spirit surrounding the event and the department’s role in the community.

