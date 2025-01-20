ALTON—Local leaders and community members gathered at the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Amelia Street in Alton on Sunday, January 14, 2024, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the national holiday commemorating the civil rights leader on Monday.

The event, organized by the Alton Branch of the NAACP, included tributes to both Dr. King and the late James Gray, a long-time member of the organization.

Leon Smallwood, President of the Alton Branch of the NAACP, reflected on the event's success, describing it as a "wonderful great program" that paid tribute to both Dr. King and Gray, whom he referred to as a "legend and icon." Smallwood highlighted the contributions of the day's speakers, including Reginald Riddle-Young, a journalist with the East St. Louis Monitor. He also thanked Alton Branch of the NAACP Youth President Tori Porter, for the efforts to represent the younger generations at the ceremony.

Alton Mayor Goins expressed the significance of King Day, stating, "It definitely means a great deal to me because of the legacy and impact Dr. King has on our country and society. Even though he passed, his impact still lives on in our nation because of his fight for justice and equality."

Goins commended the NAACP for its dedication to celebrating the holiday annually with various activities, including honoring local pastors and featuring performances by Riverbend Choir.

Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, who serves as the first vice president of the Alton Branch of the NAACP, noted the diverse turnout, saying, "There were some who attended for the first time and some who have attended year after year. The turnout was phenomenal."

She also praised the tribute to Gray, calling it "well-spoken," and expressed gratitude to the 2025 Dr. King Committee for organizing the event.

"3 Purple Coats" presented a dramatic reading of Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech.

The Riverbend Choir offered various selections from "Lift Every Voice and Sing," to other select anthems. Once again, the Riverbend Choir's performance was superb, Brown and Smallwood said.

Reginald Riddle-Young of the East St. Louis Monitor newspaper gave the keynote speech and also inspired those in attendance. Pastor Sancho Williams of Webster Temple Church was presented with the King Award by Smallwood.

Stephen Gray and Bobby Collins paid a touching tribute to President Emeritus James Gray.

The ceremony underscored the enduring impact of Dr. King's work and the importance of community recognition of both his legacy and the contributions of local leaders like James Gray.

