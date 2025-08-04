To Whom it May Concern:

I, Zach Hardin, am proud to announce my candidacy for Sheriff of Calhoun County in the 2026 election. I currently reside in Brussels, Illinois, with my two daughters, Sophia and Amelia.

My love for Calhoun County stemmed from my childhood summers spent with my grandparents at their farm in "Cappelville" (Point Precinct). I was born in Alton, Illinois and graduated from Alton High School in 2007. I attended Lewis & Clark Community College with a focus on History and Criminal Justice.

I had the honor ofjoining the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office in 2019, when I was hired as a Deputy Sheriff. I was promoted to Sergeant in December of 2022, where I served as the Patrol Supervisor; before being promoted to Chief Deputy Sheriff in March, 2024. While working for CCSO, I have continued my training, and am currently a Lead Homicide Investigator, High-Risk Traffic Stop Instructor, Juvenile Officer, and a member of the Illinois Crisis Intervention Team.

During my time here, I have been dedicated to the prevention of crime, taking a very proactive stance to combat illegal activities in Calhoun County. I believe this persistence has been made evident, leaving criminals to second-guess coming to Calhoun County. I have continued to hone my investigative prowess through conducting numerous major investigations which have included: sexual assault, child exploitation, methamphetamine and narcotics distribution, burglary, fraud, auto theft, and prostitution.

As the Chief Deputy in a smaller agency, in addition to my administrative duties; I believe it is paramount to lead by example, and from the front. I still patrol our roadways, but also provide guidance and insight when necessary; as well as training to staff. Prior to serving in Law Enforcement, I gained experience managing personnel, budgets, and liability while working in management for several major private security firms for over eight years in various supervisory or administrative roles, including; Operations / Personnel Manager, Training Director, and Human Resources Manager. Following that, I gained further experience as a Private Investigator. While serving the County of Calhoun, I have always tried to treat every person with respect and dignity, regardless of their circumstance.

I strive to be the person I'd want my family to have answer the call, if they ever needed an officer. I have always been dedicated to fostering a culture of cooperation, transparency and trust between the members of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and our community that we serve. Critical to this mission is providing professional but compassionate; yet effective and proactive service. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is an office elected by the people; not only to serve and protect, but to represent the values and needs of those we serve.

Much like Sheriff Bill, I also firmly understand the responsibility of protecting and upholding the Constitution of the United States, and the Rights guaranteed therein. Although, I have big shoes to fill; if I am elected as your Sheriff, I promise that under my care, this office will continue to always be a Sheriff's Office by The People, for The People. With that, I humbly ask for your vote in the 2026 election for Sheriff of Calhoun County.

- Zach Hardin

