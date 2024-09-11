ST. LOUIS – Earlier today, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that voters will have the final say on Amendment 3. Amendment 3 will enshrine reproductive rights across our state if it passes. The court ruling is a victory for those who support democracy and everyone who believes that the right to make personal healthcare decisions should remain in the hands of individuals, not the government.

“I couldn’t be more excited!” Alderman Aldridge stated as he read the news. We’ve all been fighting for this moment, and it’s finally here. The grassroots effort to get Amendment 3 on the ballot has been inspiring. People from every corner of Missouri poured their hearts and souls into this movement, collecting signatures, raising awareness, and ensuring we could bring this critical issue directly to the voters.

"I can’t help but think back to when my colleagues in the Missouri House said that it doesn’t matter what they think about voter ID laws because the best thing they could do was to trust the will of the voters. Well, here we are with Amendment 3—ready to let the voters decide! I look forward to hearing them stand by their own words because, as they said, the people's will is the ultimate decider.

"Let me be clear: I am fired up to vote YES on Amendment 3, and I’m even more excited to hit the ground running to get voters out and make sure they know how important this moment is. We have a chance to protect reproductive rights for future generations, and I know Missourians will rise to the occasion."

