Commentary: Alton Mayor David Goins Reflects On His Current Term Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - With the arrival of the new year 2025 and the upcoming election on April 1st, I encourage you to reflect not just on the past year but on the transformative journey of my first term as your mayor since May 2021. Together, we've navigated challenges and celebrated triumphs that have shaped our vibrant community. From enhancing public safety and investing in infrastructure to fostering economic growth and promoting inclusivity, my administration has remained dedicated to serving the best interests of Alton's residents. As I seek re-election, I am excited to share the progress we've made and my vision for the future. I encourage you to join me in looking back at our achievements and forward to the opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring that Alton continues to thrive for generations to come. Your voice matters, and I am committed to listening to your needs and aspirations as we move forward together. **Key Accomplishments During My First Term:** I am proud of the achievements of my first term, which has been defined by progress in public safety, financial stability, infrastructure development, and economic growth. These accomplishments outline my commitment to these essential areas. 1. **Financial Stability** Through strategic planning, my administration transformed the City’s finances from a $3.1 million deficit to a $2.1 million surplus, as confirmed by the most recent audit. Property values have risen while tax rates have steadily decreased—from 2.3869 in 2021 to 2.1412 in 2023—providing relief to taxpayers. Additionally, our improved credit rating and growing reserves position Alton for long-term financial health. 2. **Public Safety Enhancements** Public safety remains a cornerstone of my leadership. Under my administration, we hired many new police officers, bolstering the Alton Police Department’s ability to protect our community. Every officer is now equipped with body-worn cameras, enhancing accountability and transparency, while advanced police technologies support our public safety initiatives. These efforts have led to a notable decrease in crimes such as robbery, burglary, and theft. Moving forward, I am committed to addressing youth violence through initiatives like the Summer Employment Program and expanded Parks and Recreation activities, in partnership with UNICEF, to create a Child Friendly City. Article continues after sponsor message 3. **Economic Development** Alton’s economic landscape has improved under my leadership. The establishment of a new business district attracted national retailers such as Marshalls, Five Below, and Ulta Beauty, creating jobs and boosting local commerce. Additionally, a surge in new local small businesses has provided a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth, fostering vitality throughout our community. 4. **Infrastructure Improvements** Significant infrastructure improvements have enhanced the quality of life in Alton. Streets and sidewalks across the city have been revitalized, improving accessibility for residents and visitors. Notably, the repair of the Riverview Wall demonstrates my commitment to preserving and enhancing our city’s essential infrastructure. Other key accomplishments under my leadership include the following, which still fall under my commitment to public safety, financial stability, infrastructure development, and economic growth: Mental Health and Housing Support: Under my leadership, the police department launched the RISE program in collaboration with Sacred Spaces of Care. This initiative provides crucial support for the unhoused and those experiencing mental health challenges. More Notable Infrastructure Improvements: Key commitments have been fulfilled, including resurfacing 21 city streets using at least 4,816 tons of asphalt, along with the resurfacing of Homer Adams Parkway and College Ave (Route 140) out to the end of the city limits done by IDOT. City Park/Recreational Enhancements: In partnership with Alton Steel, we established a new playground and picnic area at Milton Park, promoting family-friendly recreational opportunities. We have also constructed new restroom facilities and a bandstand at Killion Park, enhancing community gathering spaces. The city has added new Pickleball courts in Gordon Moore Park, a brand-new Mini Pitch outdoor soccer facility at Rock Springs Park, and made upgrades to the Muensterman Pavilion. Convenient DMV Services: I successfully brought the Secretary of State’s Mobile DMV to City Hall quarterly, making vital services more accessible to our residents. Event Hosting: I take pride in the city hosting F1 Power Boat Racing, showcasing our vibrant local culture and recreational potential while bringing increased revenues to our community. We recently finalized a contract with F1 Power Boat Racing, guaranteeing the event to continue for the next three years. Robust ARPA Funding Strategy: Under my leadership, an ARPA funding spending plan was created, introducing brand new HVAC systems to municipal buildings, acquiring a new ladder truck and two ambulances, and upgrading the Public Works Department’s fleet to improve community services and reduce operational costs. Sustainability Efforts: A brand new solar farm has been established at the old city landfill in partnership with Ameresco, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices that will bring substantial revenue to our community over the life of the solar farm. Union Relations: Under my administration, we have conducted timely contract negotiations with all city employee unions, fostering a collaborative work environment for our city staff. Community Development: Over 100 blighted houses have been demolished, improving neighborhood aesthetics and safety. Investment in Connectivity: We have secured funding from MCT to develop a shared-use path in Downtown Alton, including bike lanes and pedestrian walkways along the Broadway corridor, aiming to attract visitors and boost local tourism. Fiscal Responsibility: My administration has introduced an operational internal budget and has presented a balanced budget each year since 2022, ensuring financial stability for our city. Grant Funding Success: Throughout my tenure, we have secured numerous grant opportunities, totaling significant funding for various projects, including the recently awarded Planning Assistance to States grant for future riverfront development. Comprehensive Plan Update: This year, we embarked on updating our Comprehensive Plan, which was last done in 2003. The new comprehensive plan will be vital to the future growth and success of our city. I believe these accomplishments are a testament to the hard work of our city staff, community partners, and the residents who engage with us in fostering a vibrant future for our community. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence and create a city that meets the needs of all its citizens. For information on Mayor’s future goals, visit: www.goinsformayor.com Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending