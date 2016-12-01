

EDWARDSVILLE - It is a great time to join the Edwardsville YMCA. When you sign up for a membership by December 24th, your joining fee will be waived – a savings of up to $40. You will also receive a $25 program voucher that you can use between January 1st and February 28th.

A full privilege membership provides access to: 2 fitness centers, 3 pools (outdoor/indoor), more than 50 free drop-in group fitness classes, 2 gymnasiums, indoor walking track and free child watch. Members also get reduced pricing for hundreds of programs and activities, spinning classes, racquetball, water exercise classes, skating, playing tennis, climbing and tuition for full-day childcare at the Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center.

In addition to these great benefits the YMCA is starting a reciprocal membership program in January allowing full privilege members access to over 60 YMCA’s in the IL and St. Louis area. Please check at the Y for a list of participating YMCA’s and restrictions.

The Y has also recognized that college age students are home for the holiday season and would like to extend a special offer for those between the ages of 18 and 23. College students can sign up for just $20. A college membership is good December 19th – January 22nd. Please bring your valid college id and driver’s license. When you join, you are a part of a community.

The Y is a cause driven non-profit organization; focusing on developing the potential of youth, improving health, and giving back to their neighbors. Your membership will bring about meaningful change in yourself and your community.

