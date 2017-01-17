ALTON - Beat the January blues with a food-filled dining adventure during the Sixth Annual Alton Restaurant Week featuring 21 locally owned and operated restaurants in Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey and Grafton. The event kicks off Friday, Jan. 20 and runs for 10 delightfully delicious days before ending Sunday, Jan. 29.

Enjoy secret-recipe fried chicken, mouth wateringly tender pepperloin steaks, juicy ribs, fish, pasta, pizza and more delectable delights from the participating locally owned and operated restaurants. Diners also have the opportunity to sample signature beers from two of the area’s mico-breweries, Old Bakery Beer Co., and Grafton Winery and Brewhaus. During Restaurant Week diners can expect fixed price meals with lunch at $10 and dinners for $25 or 2 for $25. There are no passes to buy, and no cards to punch. Everyone is encouraged to simply bring their appetites to participating restaurants. Menus and details on the event can be found at www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com.

The list of participating restaurants continues to expand each year. New to this year’s Restaurant Week is High Flyers Grille in Bethalto, Morrison’s Irish Pub in downtown Alton and Roper’s Reagle Beagle in Godfrey. Returning favorites also included in the extensive Restaurant Week menu of participants are: Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Carver’s Southern Style BBQ, Castelli’s at 255, Chez Marilyn, Elijah P’s Burgers and Brews, Fin Inn, Grafton Oyster Bar, Great Rivers Tap and Grill at the Atrium Hotel, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Johnson’s Corner, Journey at the Argosy Casino Alton, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Beer Co., Olga’s Kitchen, State Street Market, and Tony’s Restaurant. With great deals and menus, Alton Restaurant Week is an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites to show their support.

“Restaurant Week really is an opportunity for our local, family-owned restaurants to shine,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Each restaurant taking part has worked hard to put together a menu showcasing their specialties while also providing diners with a distinct culinary experience. No one will leave disappointed.”

Once again this year, diners who visit a participating restaurant can bring their receipt to the Alton Visitors Center at 200 Piasa St., Alton, and receive a free souvenir glass. The glass features the silhouette of the Elijah Lovejoy Monument. Glasses will be distributed while quantities last.

The event has been made possible with the help of the following sponsors: Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, Fritz Distributing, Liberty Bank, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Care, Alton Memorial Hospital and Argosy Casino.

So pull up a chair and join us for a great meal in Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey and Grafton. For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants, go to www.AltonRestaurantWeek.com or call the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645.

