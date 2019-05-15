



Jeremiah 33 (NLT) 3 Ask me and I will tell you remarkable secrets you do not know about things to come.

Wow! Any takers?

God Himself instructs Jeremiah how to find out what is coming down the road. In the original Hebrew, the word "remarkable" can be translated as secret, mysterious or inaccessible. I don't know how you feel about finding out things like that, but it jazzes me! The Lord puts the offer before the prophet with the only condition being that he ask. If I get that offer, I would immediately put everything aside to ask and get a legal pad out so that I could record every word . . . and trust me, I would keep asking.

Some knowledgeable Bible students contend that this was an individual offer and is not available to us today. Others contend that God's radio station is always broadcasting, just too few of us have our receivers turned on.

For anyone who is curious about fortune-tellers, let me suggest this as a cheaper alternative. Many people consider prayer as a burden or something for only the "holy". If this Scripture intrigues you, give it a shot. God has already initiated all efforts to communicate with us, it is up to us to respond.

Prayer has always been intended to be a dialogue, not a monologue. If we are to succeed, we have to listen . . . Most of us are unaccustomed to that practice when it comes to prayer, so be patient and persistent. And have a little faith, if God is going to reveal things to you, you might want to have a note pad handy! God bless you!



