ROXANA - In another girls volleyball regional final match at Roxana on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, Columbia won its 34th match of the season with a win over a talented Father McGivney squad 2-0 with set scores of 25-16 and 25-14.

Father McGivney’s coach, Jake Williams, praised his team despite the loss.

“Our year ended on Thursday night at the Roxana Girls Regional Championship," Williams said. "We lost in the regional finals to Columbia 0-2 (16-25, 14-25). The girls played hard. Columbia was just the better team. I am very proud of these ladies and overall a good season.”

Columbia is 34-1 on the season overall. McGivney closes with a 20-14-2 overall mark.

Columbia meets Effingham in the Trenton (Wesclin) Sectional at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

