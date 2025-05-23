ROXANA — Columbia High School will face Roxana High School at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24, for the IHSA Class 2A Roxana Regional baseball championship.

Columbia advanced to the title game with a 5-0 victory over Marquette Catholic on Thursday, May 22, at Roxana High. The Eagles improved to 15-13 with the win, while Marquette Catholic finished the season at 17-16.

Columbia scored three runs in each of the first two innings, added one in the third and fourth, and seven in the fifth to secure the decisive win. Marquette Catholic managed a single run in the second inning.

Pitcher Sam Donald earned the win for Columbia, throwing a shutout and striking out eight batters.

Marquette Catholic coach Tim Fahnestock acknowledged Columbia’s strength but expressed that the outcome could have been different with more timely hitting from his team.

“We had some unfortunate breaks and that is baseball,” Fahnestock said. “Columbia was a better team on Thursday. Overall, it was a good season.”

For Marquette Catholic, Jack Pruitt recorded two hits, while Keller Jacobs, Will Fahnestock and Karson Morrissey each contributed one hit in the loss.

Coach Fahnestock said he is sorry to see his seniors go and each made strong contributions to the Explorers' baseball program.

The championship game between Columbia (15-13) and Roxana (20-9-1) will take place at Roxana High School.

