WOOD RIVER - Columbia took an early lead and maintained control throughout, defeating East Alton-Wood River Varsity Oilers 17-1 Tuesday in a conference baseball game.

The game, played Tuesday at East Alton-Wood River, saw Columbia jump ahead in the top of the first inning. Micah James hit a two-run homer to left field, followed by Logan Bosch’s two-run double and a run scored on a passed ball, putting Columbia ahead 5-0.

Columbia extended the lead to 7-0 with two runs in the third inning, highlighted by Andrew Colyer’s single to right field.

Columbia broke the game open in the fifth inning, scoring eight runs on just three hits. Mason Voegele singled to score a run, James doubled in two runs, and Will Kleinschmidt doubled in two more.

Additional runs came via walks drawn by Cash Bailey and Ayden Sepich, as well as an error.

East Alton-Wood River’s starting pitcher Elijah Brown allowed nine hits and nine runs, six of them earned, over four innings, striking out three and walking two.

Columbia’s Sepich pitched three innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits, with one strikeout and one walk.

At the plate, East Alton-Wood River was led by Devon Barboza, who went 1-for-2 with one run batted in. Kale Carpenter and Canaan Cook each recorded one hit for the Oilers.

Columbia totaled 12 hits in the game. Bosch and James each collected three hits, with James driving in four runs while going 3-for-4. Voegele had two hits in three at bats and stole two bases.

Columbia also demonstrated patience at the plate, drawing six walks and stealing four bases. The team turned two double plays on defense.

East Alton-Wood River will next play at Staunton on Wednesday.

