ROXANA — Columbia’s girls volleyball team secured its 24th win of the season with a straight-sets victory over Roxana on Tuesday night, Oct. 14, 2025, at Roxana High School. Columbia defeated Roxana 25-14, 25-14 in a match that highlighted the strength of the top-ranked team in the state.

Columbia showcased a balanced offensive effort with Ava Matthews leading the team with 11 kills and 17 assists. Claire Sandstrom contributed nine kills, while Marly Matthews added six kills and five blocks. Addison Dewilde had five kills, and Maura Kohlenberger and Kinley Jany combined for 18 service points, with 12 and six, respectively. Samantha Spruill also played a key role, recording 14 assists.

Roxana showed determination throughout the match. Tatum Shaw led Roxana with two kills and four digs, while Daisy Daugherty added one kill, five assists, and four digs. Other contributors included Josie Brannon, Leah Newton, Hope Stewart Sperry, Kylee Slayden, Lilli Ray, and Ava Cherry, who also recorded an ace. Roxana’s points were spread across several players, with Lilli Ray scoring seven points and Ava Cherry three.

Roxana Coach Andrea Keller acknowledged the challenge posed by Columbia. “The girls really fought hard and made some great plays against a very strong Columbia team who is ranked top in the entire state this year,” Keller said.

With this win, Columbia continues to build on an impressive season record of 24 wins and only one loss. Roxana will look to regroup as the season progresses.

Roxana travels to East Alton-Wood River for a 7 p.m. Thursday match against East Alton-Wood River, then plays again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday against Metro East Lutheran at Metro East Lutheran and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday against Carrollton at MELHS.

Columbia travels to Breese Central for a match on Thursday, Oct. 16.

