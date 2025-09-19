ROXANA — The Columbia Eagles edged the Roxana Shells 34-29 in a tightly contested high school football game Friday night in Roxana.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Columbia took an early lead in the first quarter when quarterback Xavier Voegele connected with Jackson Lawal on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 4:19 remaining. The Eagles successfully converted a two-point try, putting them ahead 8-0.

Columbia Eagles at Roxana Shells Football

Roxana responded immediately as Mekhi Shorter sprinted 72 yards for a touchdown. After a successful extra point, the Shells closed the gap to 8-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the second quarter, Roxana’s Mason Crump scored on a 10-yard run with 5:40 left, but the extra point was blocked, giving Roxana a 13-8 lead. Columbia answered at 2:37 with a 5-yard touchdown run by Jase Nelson, though the extra point attempt failed, leaving Columbia ahead 14-13.

Just before halftime, with nine seconds remaining, Voegele threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brody Landgraf to extend Columbia’s lead to 21-13.

The third quarter saw Roxana tie the game at 21-21 with a 15-yard touchdown run. Columbia regained the lead on an 8-yard touchdown run by Keegan Thompson, making it 28-21.

Roxana quarterback Cohen Dugan then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Stemm with 48 seconds left in the quarter. Roxana successfully completed a two-point conversion to take a 29-28 lead.

In the final quarter, Voegele connected again with Lawal on a 66-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the lead for Columbia, which they held to secure the 34-29 victory.

More like this:

Roxana Shells Build Early Lead in Convincing Win Over CM Eagles
Sep 12, 2025
Play It Again Sports Friday Night, Aug. 29, 2025, Football Roundup
Aug 31, 2025
Mekhi Shorter Powers Roxana to Victory Over Jersey
Aug 29, 2025
Civic Memorial Eagles Shutout EAWR With 49-0
Sep 5, 2025
Jackson Secures Victory Over Edwardsville in Thrilling 33-28 Game
Sep 13, 2025

 