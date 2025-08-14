COLUMBIA, IL. - Paul Jordan and Casey Davis of Columbia, IL., are seeking community support after a house fire rendered their home uninhabitable, displacing them and forcing the boarding of their dogs.

The incident occurred recently, leaving the couple without a permanent residence as they await insurance reimbursement, which has no established timeline.

The fire damaged nearly all their belongings through smoke and water, requiring restoration services that may take one to three months to complete. Their home was under a lease-to-purchase agreement, and they had been preparing to finalize ownership when the fire occurred.

The loss has depleted their savings intended for the home purchase, creating immediate financial challenges.

Jordan and Davis have found temporary housing but face ongoing expenses, including pet boarding and replacing essential items. They are organizing a fundraiser to help cover these costs and to support rebuilding their lives until insurance assistance becomes available.

In a statement, they expressed gratitude for any contributions or for sharing their fundraising page, emphasizing that every donation will directly aid in securing safe housing, caring for their dogs, and recovering from the fire’s impact.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

