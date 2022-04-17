EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Tiger tennis team recently placed third in their annual Tiger Invitational. There were many great players and great matches with Colton Hulme, a fiery left-handed sophomore at number 2 singles, playing one of the most exciting matches of the weekend.

In a match that took over two hours, the Tigers' number two singles player fell 6-3, 3-6, 9-11 to his opponent. “It was a great match," said Hulme. “All the way through. I think I improved and had fun. His game and my game matched up well, and he deserved to win. He was down a set, fought really hard, but I think I can win next time.”

Hulme’s work ethic is one of his best assets. With his self-belief plus his positive mentality on the court, it is easy to see why Hulme thrives at a high level. When asked where Hulme’s fighting spirit comes from, the sophomore said, “my coaches always say fight for every ball. I have seen so many matches with guys just grinding, and I need to match the mentality, just fight for every ball.”

The Tigers' top four varsity players are underclassmen who share a learning mentality after their losses. “Just getting sets and working on staying positive in matches with a lot of pressure," Hulme said when asked what he thinks the match helped him get better at. “I think if I got a second chance at that match, I could have won. But he was a tough player and credit to him.”

Moving forward, Hulme knows what he wants to work on and appreciates the tennis opportunities that come with being a Tiger Tennis player. “I think I could have made him work a little more. Get into a habit of getting closer to the baseline to take time away," Hulme said.“It’s nice to play in this competition. I am thankful Edwardsville has a good program & I’ll always be thankful for the team.”

The Tigers are in Chicago this weekend for the Hersey High School Invitational. If teams play well, it wouldn’t be surprising for a Hersey vs Edwardsville rematch. Regardless of who Edwardsville plays, Hulme will bring the fight and positive energy.

