Colten Wayne Mitchell
January 9, 2017 9:00 AM
Name: Colten Wayne Mitchell
Parents: Samantha Murphy and Timothy Mitchell of Wood River
Birth weight: 9 lbs 9 oz
Time : 1:38 PM
Date: December 30, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Brooklyn Nicole Mitchell (3)
Grandparents: Rick & Carla Murphy, Jerseyville; Traci & Dave Whitehead, East Alton; Janice Mitchell, Alton; Randy & Patty Mitchell, New Douglas
