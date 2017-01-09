Name:   Colten Wayne Mitchell

Parents:  Samantha Murphy and Timothy Mitchell of Wood River

Birth weight:  9 lbs  9 oz

Time :  1:38 PM

Date:  December 30, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Brooklyn Nicole Mitchell (3)

Grandparents:  Rick & Carla Murphy, Jerseyville; Traci & Dave Whitehead, East Alton;  Janice Mitchell, Alton; Randy & Patty Mitchell, New Douglas

