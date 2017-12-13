Name: Colt Greyson Wright

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Hailey and Adam Wright of Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 1:56 PM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: December 5, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Adam Wright, Jr. (14); Shayne Lowe (11); Cloey Lowe (10)

Grandparents: Tammy & Michael Brown, East Alton;

Diana & Billy Summers, Hartford; Randal Wright, East Alton

Great Grandparents: Chuck & Betty Hogel, Moro

More like this:

State of Illinois to Host Multiple Career Fairs This September
Sep 16, 2025
Dr. Rainey Returns to Dr. Wright Elementary as Interim Principal
Aug 8, 2025
East St. Louis School District 189 Unveils Six New Principals for 2025
Aug 11, 2025
East St. Louis Principal Tryphena Cason Passes After Decade of Service
Jun 12, 2025
Duckworth Reacts to FCC Chair Needlessly & Politically Delaying Enforcement of Her Martha Wright Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Law
Jul 6, 2025

 