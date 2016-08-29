FORT COLLINS, Colo. – SIUE women's soccer's Colorado road trip didn't end the way the Cougars would have preferred. Colorado State defeated SIUE 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the Colorado State Soccer Field.

The Cougars dropped to 1-2-1 for the season.

SIUE opened the scoring less than 20 minutes into the match. Freshman Peyton Roehnelt netted the first goal of her college career. Krista McMahan picked up the assist.

"We had a great start to the game," SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said. "We put forth a challenge to the girls to start this game like the ended Friday's game and they did."

Colorado State tied the game 2:20 later when Kaija Ornes converted on a penalty kick after a tough call against SIUE.

"The penalty kick changed the game," Burton said. "It let them right back in."

The call was a handball in the box and Burton said the call could have gone either way.

"I see why it was called," he said. "But it could have easily been waved off."

Alex Lanning's goal in the 77th minute broke the 1-1 tie and proved to be the game-winner for the Rams. It came on a header with an assist by Hannah Gerdin. The goal came after a bouncing ball in the box eluded several SIUE players before bouncing in over Cougar goalkeeper Juli Rossi.

"We played good defense for the most part and that goal could have been prevented," Buton said.

The Cougars' head coach also said he was proud of how hard his team worked throughout the game.

"We've learned what it takes to play at the level we want to," he said. "Over the last 8-10 minutes we were giving everything we had. We just didn't have much left on a Sunday."

SIUE returns home Friday. They will play host to UIC in a 7 p.m. game at Korte Stadium.

"We are going to continue to clean some things up and we're going to get three or four players back on the field that we haven't had yet this year."

