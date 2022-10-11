ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, October 10, 2022, St. Louis County Police Colonel Kenneth L. Gregory announced the promotion of Sergeant Devin Rose to the rank of Lieutenant and Police Officer Tucker Schnerre to the rank of Sergeant. Lieutenant Devin Rose joined the Department in 1998 with prior law enforcement experience.

Lieutenant Rose previously served in the West County Precinct, the Central County Precinct, the Homicide/Robbery/Sexual Assault Unit, the Child Abuse Unit, and the North County Precinct, and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Professional Responsibility. Lieutenant Rose earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Lindenwood University. Lieutenant Rose has received 11 Department awards and/or commendations.

Sergeant Tucker Schnerre joined the Department in 2012. Sergeant Schnerre previously served in the North County Precinct and is currently assigned to the Tactical Operations Unit. Sergeant Schnerre earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement from Western Illinois University. Sergeant Schnerre has received 13 Department awards and commendations.

