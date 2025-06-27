TRENTON - Chase Collman and Tyler Powell both had three RBIs each as the Alton Post 126 under-17 navy junior American Legion baseball team stayed on its current hot streak with a 23-2 win over Trenton Post 778 Thursday evening, June 26, 2025, at Trenton Community Park.

The junior Legionnaires have scored over 100 runs during their hot streak that has seen them win nine straight, with games mostly being called, due to various run rules. In the win over Trenton, the game was called after three innings, because of the 20-run rule.

In the win, Alton scored 10 runs in the first inning, five more in the second, and eight in the third, whileTrenton scored their two runs in the bottom of the first to help create the 23-2 final.

Collman led the way with two hits and three RBIs for Post 126, while Brady Cheek and Logan Sherman both had two hits and two RBIs each, Landon Grafford had two hits and a RBI, Powell came up with a hit and three RBIs, Logan Bromaghim had a hit and drove home two runs, Luke Clouser, Hayden Schepers, Jayce Steinkuehler, and Jerald Downs all had a hit and RBI apiece, and both Donovan Ducey and Mike Brueckner had a RBI each.

Collman pitched a three-inning complete game on the mound, giving up two earned runs on two hits, walking two and striking out one.

The junior Legionnaires start off July with a pair of games at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, meeting Calhoun on Tuesday, and Piasa Southwestern High's summer team on Wednesday, both games starting at 6 p.m. Alton then plays in the Wheaton Post 268 tournament over Fourth of July weekend in Carol Stream, Ill., then plays Southwestern again at Schneider Park in Brighton July 7 at 5:30 p.m.

