ALTON - Two vehicles collided on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2024, resulting in one car crashing into Kinder Auto Repair at Clawson and Brown Street in Alton and another landed in a nearby front yard.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson reported that no injuries required transportation to medical facilities. "The other vehicle ended up in a sod lot of a house," Richardson said. "Thankfully no one had to be transported."

Kinder Auto Repair's garage sustained significant damage from the impact, Richardson said. The extent of the damage has yet to be fully assessed. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Alton Police Department.