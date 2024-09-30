COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Community Appearance Board has announced the winner of its September 2024 "Yard of the Month" contest. The honor goes to the residents of 104 Shadow Crossing in Collinsville, who have demonstrated exceptional yard maintenance and beautification.

The "Yard of the Month" contest, sponsored by the Collinsville Community Appearance Board, runs from May through September each year. The initiative aims to encourage residents to maintain and improve their properties, recognizing those who go above and beyond standard expectations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Winners of the first-place award receive a gift certificate to Creekside Gardens in Collinsville, Ill., and are recognized by the Mayor at a City Council meeting. Additionally, they gain automatic entry into the "Yard of the Year" contest, which takes place in October.

"The contest is a wonderful way to foster community pride and highlight the hard work of our residents," said a spokesperson for the Collinsville Community Appearance Board.

The residents of 104 Shadow Crossing will be acknowledged at the upcoming City Council meeting, where they will receive their prize and formal recognition from the Mayor.

More like this: