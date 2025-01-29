BELLEVILLE - In a standout performance, Lady Kahok senior Talesha Gilmore set two significant records during a Southwestern Conference basketball game against Belleville West on Tuesday night, Jan. 28, 2025. The game, held at the Kahoks home court, saw Gilmore not only contribute to her team's victory but also achieve milestones that solidify her legacy in the program's history.

Gilmore, who previously claimed the record for career rebounds earlier this season, surpassed another benchmark by becoming the all-time leader in career free throws. She successfully made 4 of her 6 attempts from the free-throw line, bringing her career total to 293 made free throws, overtaking Raven Berry’s record of 290 set between 2005 and 2009.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to her free-throw success, Gilmore scored 24 points during the game, raising her career total to 1,477 points. This achievement moves her into third place on the all-time scoring list, surpassing Kim Brombolich, who scored 1,468 points from 1978 to 1980.

Gilmore now stands 39 points shy of the second place, currently held by Michelle Bartsch, who scored 1,515 points from 2004 to 2008. To take over the top spot, held by Autumn Dow with 1,663 points from 1996 to 1999, Gilmore would need to score 187 points in the remaining seven games of the season.

As the Lady Kahoks continue their season, Gilmore’s records highlight her exceptional skill and dedication to the sport, marking her as one of the standout players in the program's history.

More like this: