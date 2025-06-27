Summers-Port vs. Gators - 6/26/2025

Team Rankings



Girls - Team Scores

Place Team Points

1 Splash City Gators Splash City Gators 213

2 Summers-Port Sharks Summers-Port Sharks 130

Total 343.00

Boys - Team Scores

Place Team Points

1 Summers-Port Sharks Summers-Port Sharks 182

2 Splash City Gators Splash City Gators 152

Total 334.00

Combined Team Scores

Place Team Points

1 Splash City Gators Splash City Gators 365

2 Summers-Port Sharks Summers-Port Sharks 312

Total 677.00

GODFREY - On Thursday evening, June 26, 2025, at Summers-Port in Godfrey, the Collinsville Splash City Gators edged out the Summers-Port Sharks in a closely contested swim meet, finishing with a combined team score of 365-312. The dual meet showcased strong performances from swimmers of both teams across various age groups and events.

The Gators claimed the girls’ team title with 213 points, while the Sharks took the boys’ team crown, scoring 182 points to the Gators’ 152. The meet featured standout swims from individual winners representing both squads.

Splash City's Emily Kober was one of the stars of the meet, capturing three individual 15-18 girls wins - the 50 free in 1:06.09, the 100 Medley in 1:18.14 and the 100 breast in 1:27.69.

In the boys 13-14 200-yard freestyle, Splash City’s Tate Van Keulen led the field with a time of 2:29.45, narrowly ahead of Summers-Port’s Eli Aldridge, who finished in 2:29.53. On the girls’ side in the same event, Claire Berger of the Gators touched first at 2:18.13, beating Summers-Port’s Harper Redman, who posted a 2:35.95.

Among older competitors, 16-year-old Nick Hasamear of Splash City dominated the boys 15-18 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 1:57.73, just ahead of Summers-Port’s Erick Humphrey, who clocked 1:57.88. In the girls 15-18 200-yard freestyle, Aubrey Rickman of Summers-Port secured first place with a time of 2:20.58, outpacing Splash City’s Hazel Kamp.

The youngest swimmers also made their mark. Nine-year-old Seamus Connell of Splash City won the boys 9-10 100-yard freestyle in 1:37.44, while Josie Forman, 10, of the Gators took the girls’ event with a swift 1:07.55. In the boys 8 & under 25-yard breaststroke, Summers-Port’s Avery Wooff finished first at 29.86 seconds, and Quinn Harman of Summers-Port claimed the girls’ 8 & under 25-yard breaststroke title with a 27.19. Adam Hejna, Summers-Port, won the 9-10 100 Medley in 2:03.19 in another strong performance.

Other notable winners included 12-year-old Bob Nanney of Splash City, who took first in both the boys 11-12 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley, with times of 56.13 and 1:02.59, respectively. Ellie Forman of Splash City also excelled in the girls 11-12 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard IM, winning both events with times of 1:04.33 and 1:14.44.

Summers-Port’s Noah Aldridge won the boys 13-14 100-yard IM in 1:09.19, while Splash City’s Brinley Presson took the girls 13-14 100-yard IM in 1:11.66. In the boys 15-18 100-yard IM, Nick Hasamear again led the way with a 59.78 finish.

The winners at the Summers-Port Vs. Splash City Gators Meet at Summers-Port on Thursday, June 26, 2025, were as follows:

Boys 13-14 200 Free - Tate Van Keulen, Splash City, 2:29.45.

Girls 13-14 200 Free - Claire Berger, Splash City, 2:18.13.

Boys 15-18 200 Free - Nick Hasamear, Splash City, 1:57.73.

Girls 15-18 200 Free - Aubrey Rickman, Summers-Port, 2:20.58.

Boys 9-10 100 Free - Seamus Connell, Splash City, 1:37.44.

Girls 9-10 100 Free - Josie Forman, Splash City, 1:07.55.

Boys 11-12 100 Free - Bob Nanney, Splash City, 55.32.

Girls 11-12 100 Free - Ellie Forman, Splash City, 1:04.47.

Boys 13-14 100 Free - Noah Aldridge, Summers-Port, 56.16.

Girls 13-14 100 Free - Harper Redman, Summers-Port, 1:14.03.

Boys 15-18 100 Free - Luke Berger, Splash City, 51.73.

Girls 15-18 100 Free - Emily Kober, Splash City, 1:06.09.

Boys 8 and Under 100 Medley Relay - Summers-Port: Sam Ramsey, Average Wooff, Ryan Hejna, Harvey Harman, 1:59.92.

Girls 8 and Under 100 Medley Relay - Summers-Port - Annie Minton, Emmy Beiser, Quinn Harman, Ellis Hoelscher, 1:47.90.

Boys 9-10 200 Medley Relay - Summers-Port - Laden Thompson, Meyer Gill, Liam Scheurer, Penn Ely, 3:43.47.

Girls 9-10 200 Medley Relay - Splash City: Macy Copeland, Josie Forman, Taylor Nanney, Lauren Landwehr, 2:42.35.

Boys 11-12 200 Medley Relay - Summers-Port: Brody Scheurer, Daniel Fitzgerald, Jack Osborn, Ben Osborn, 2:43.88.

Girls 11-12 200 Medley Relay: Splash City - Avery Finch, Vivian Cross, Ellie Connell, Ellie Forman, 2:22.56.

Boys 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Splash City - Jackson Bracmontes, Hunter Schubert, Tate Van Keulen, Oliver Kamp, 2:30.38.

Girls 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Summers-Port - Aubrey Rickman, Alvina Farley, Harper Redman, Elise Ely, 2:29.09.

Boys 15-18 Medley Relay - Splash City: Tyler Brooks, Nick Hasamear, Bram Malsbury, Luke Berger, 1:50.69.

Girls 15-18 Medley Relay - Summers-Port: Ella Vale, Katherine Fitzgerald, Ella Osborn, JoJo Werts, 2:41.54.

Boys 6 and Under 25 Free - Brennan Hoelscher, Summers-Port, 28.79.

Girls 6 and Under 25 Free - Alison Cross, Splash City, 34.13.

Boys 8 and Under 25 Free - Avery Woof, Summers-Port, 20.69.

Girls 8 and Under 25 Free - Anna Rousseau, Splash City, 21.17.

Boys 50 Free - Penn Ely, Summers-Port, 39.13.

Girls 50 Free - Taylor Nanney, Splash City, 33.61.

Boys 11-12 50 Free - Ben Osborn, Summers-Port, 30.47

Girls 11-12 50 Free - Avery Finch, Splash City, 31.03.

Boys 13-14 50 Free - Noah Aldridge, Summers-Port, 33.36.

Girls 13-14 50 Free - Brinley Presson, Splash City, 27.47.

Boys 15-18 50 Free - Luke Berger, Splash City, 23.88.

Girls 15-18 50 Free - Sophie VanMiddendorp, Splash City, 48.25.

Boys 8 and Under 50 Free - Avery Wooff, Summers-Port, 48.25

Article continues after sponsor message

Girls 8 and Under 50 Free - Anna Rousseau, Splash City, 48.16.

Boys 9-10 100 Medley - Adam Hejna, Summers-Port, 2:03.19

Girls 9-10 100 Medley - Josie Forman, Splash City, 1:19.63.

Boys 11-12 - 100 Medley - Bob Nanney, Splash City, 1:02.59.

Girls 11-12 - 100 Medley - Ellie Forman, Splash City, 1:14.44.

Boys 13-14 - 100 Medley - Noah Aldridge, Splash City, 1:09.19.

Girls 13-14 - 100 Medley - Brinley Presson, Splash City, 1:11.66.

Boys 15-18 - 100 Medley - Nick Hasamear, Splash City, 59.78.

Girls 15-18 - 100 Medley - Emily Kober, Splash City, 1:18.14.

Boys 8 and Under 25 Breaststroke - Avery Wolff, Summers-Port, 29.86.

Girls 8 and Under 25 Breaststroke - Quinn Harman, Summers-Port, 27.19.

Boys 9-10 50 Breaststroke - Myer Gill, Summers-Port, 1:01.23.

Girls 9-10 50 Breaststroke - Kiele Stupperich, Summers-Port, 50.41.

Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke - Bob Nanney, Splash City, 30.57.

Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke - Vivian Cross, Splash City, 37.28.

Boys 13-14 100 Breaststroke - Tate Van Keulen, Splash City, 1:28.64.

Girls 13-14 100 Breaststroke - Alvina Farley, Summers-Port, 1:21.79.

Boys 15-18 100 Breaststroke - Erick Humphrey, Summers-Port, 1:06.03.

Girls 15-18 100 Breaststroke - Emily Kober, Splash City - 1:27.69.

Boys 6 and Under 25 Backstroke - Theo Gordon, Summers-Port, 37.25.

Girls 6 and Under 25 Backstroke - Maisie Young, Summers-Port, 35.31.

Boys 8 and Under 25 Backstroke - Sawyer Meredith, Splash City, 25.72.

Girls 8 and Under 25 Backstroke - Emmy Beiser, Summers-Port, 25.32.

Boys 9-10 50 Backstroke - Lewis Korkenmmeier, Splash City, 52.19.

Girls 9-10 50 Backstroke - Kaiyahna Duke, Splash City, 49.47.

Boys 11-12 50 Backstroke - Jack Osborn, Summers-Port, 40.48.

Girls 11-12 50 Backstroke - Avery Finch, Splash City, 36.04.

Boys 13-14 50 Backstroke - Jackson Bracmontes, Splash City, 1:20.05.

Girls 13-14 100 Backstroke - Calla Malsbury, Splash City, 1:35.25.

Boys 15-18 100 Backstroke - Tyler Beth, Splash City, 1:12.67.

Girls 15-18 100 Backstroke - Sophie VanMiddendorp, Splash City, 1:15.29.

Boys 8 and Under 25 Butterfly - Henry Harman, Summers-Port, 29.18.

Girls 8 and Under 25 Butterfly - Ellis Hoelscher, Summers-Port, 28.00.

Girls 9-10 25 Butterfly - Rylan Moore, Splash City, 37.53.

Boys 9-10 50 Butterfly - Xaden Thompson, Summers-Port, 1:05.09.

Girls 9-10 50 Butterfly - Taylor Nammey, Splash City, 36.78.

Boys 11-12 50 Butterfly - Jack Osborn, Summers-Port, 33.72.

Girls 11-12 50 Butterfly - Ellie Forman, Splash City, 34.75.

Boys 13-14 50 Butterfly - Eli Aldridge, Summers-Port, 31.75.

Girls 13-14 50 Butterfly - Claire Berger, Splash City, 32.28.

Boys 15-18 50 Butterfly - Stephen Stobbs, Summers-Port, 26.44

Girls 15-18 50 Butterfly Sophie VanMiddendorp, Splash City, 36.28.

Boys 8 and Under 100 Free Relay - Summers-Port - Henry Harman, Avery Woolf, Joe Slater, Max Gordon, 1:38.38.

Girls 8 and Under 100 Free Relay - Summers-Port - Emmy Beiser, Annie Minton, Ellis Hoelscher, Quinn Harman, 1:31.78.

Boys 9-10 200 Free Relay - Splash City - Lewis Koerkenmeier, Graham Evers, Nash Newby, Seamus Connell, 3:05.33.

Girls 9-10 200 Free Relay - Splash City - Taylor Nammey, Macy Copeland, Lauren Landwehr, Josie Forman, 2:24.16.

Boys 11-12 200 Free Relay - Summers-Port - Jack Osborn, Daniel Fitzgerald, Ben Osborn, Joe Schwank, 2:23.88.

Girls 11-12 200 Free Relay - Splash City - Avery Finch, Julia Berger, Vivian Cross, Ellie Forman, 2:06.13.

Boys 13-14 200 Free Relay - Splash City - Tate Van Keulden, Oliver Kamp, Hunter Schubert, Jackson Bracamontes, 2:09.4.

Girls 13-14 200 Free Relay - Summers-Port - Katherine Fitzgerald, Aubrey Rickman, Harper Redman, Alvina Farley, 2:04.22.

Boys 15-18 200 Free Relay - Splash City - Tyler Brooks, Nick Hasamear, Brian Malsbury, Luke Berger, 1:38.50.

Girls 15-18 200 Free Relay - Splash City - Emily Kober, Lydia Koerkenmeier, Hazel Kamp, Sophie VanMiddenorp, 2:14.50.

