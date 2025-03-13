BOSTON, Mass. – SIUE graduate guard Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville, Illinois) is among 35 basketball student-athletes to be named a Finalist for the Lou Henson Award as announced Thursday.

The Lou Henson award is presented annually to the top player in mid-major college basketball and honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.

Taylor was chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, after leading the league in scoring at more than 19 points per game. He was named the Most Valuable Player at the OVC Tournament after leading the Cougars to the title, averaging 22 points over two games.

With 20 points in the OVC Championship game, Taylor became SIUE's all-time leading scorer and now has 1,952 career points.

This is the first time that Taylor has made the list of Finalists. He has appeared on the watch list twice in his career.

The recipient of the annual award is determined by a 10-member voting committee, which consists of current and former head coaches, as well as two senior staff members of collegeinsider.com.

The 2025 award will be announced in San Antonio, TX, site of the men's Division I Basketball Championship.

