EDWARDSVILLE – Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor started off the 2024-2025 men's basketball campaign in top fashion for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville with 15 points and 10 rebounds, tops for his team as the Cougars dominated Westminster 95-42 at First Community Arena. Taylor also contributed six assists and five steals to the effort. Ray'Sean's teammate Brian Taylor II was also outstanding, and scored 15 points, setting a new career high.

The Cougars won their season opener for the 26th time.

While the game started well enough for the Cougars, SIUE built a commanding lead following a flagrant foul against a Westminster player, which resulted in an ejection.

SIUE led 33-19 when the foul was committed with 4:53 to play in the first half. The Cougars ended the half on a 16-3 run to lead 49-22 at the break.

The Cougars then scored the first 18 points in the second half to extend that to a 34-3 run before Westminster scored another point. The first Blue Jays' bucket of the second half came with 12:38 to play, but by that point, the Cougars had a 42-point advantage.

SIUE swarmed the Blue Jays, forcing 32 Westminster turnovers and finishing the game with 18 steals. The Cougars turned those turnovers into 29 points while also dominating inside, scoring 60 points in the paint. SIUE recorded 22 assists and only 10 turnovers.

The Cougars got minutes from 14 players and 13 of them scored in the game. Jo Valrie and Eddiean Tirado each scored nine points off the bench. Darrion Baker and Jordan Hamilton each chipped in eight points. Ring Malith score seven points and grabbed seven rebounds.

SIUE's bench combined for 53 points and the Cougars outrebounded Westminster 49-32.

The Cougars shot 48 percent (39-82) from the field and knocked down six three-pointers.

Westminster was led by Kolton Garner's 15 points. He was 5-7 from three-point range.

SIUE continues a busy opening week with a Wednesday matchup at Indiana. The Cougars will then continue the trip to Illinois Friday night.

