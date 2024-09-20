COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police Department Support Services Supervisor Andrea Lindauer has been honored with the Illinois Public Safety Telecommunications Association (IPSTA) Frontline Supervisor of the Year award.

The announcement recognizes Lindauer for her exceptional contributions to public safety communications in her role with the Collinsville Police Department.

The IPSTA award is presented to a supervisor who demonstrates high professional and moral conduct, integrity, and respect among co-workers and supervisors. The award also highlights outstanding performance, foresight, skill, and the ability to provide valuable communication services while managing public safety communications.

Lindauer's recognition underscores her importance to both the department and the city. Her colleagues describe her as "a tremendous asset, acknowledging her dedication to the department, the city, and its residents."

The award serves as a testament to Lindauer's commitment to excellence in public safety communications and her ability to lead with integrity and respect.

