COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville's Smokin’ on Main barbecue event is set for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, on Main Street in Collinsville.

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce invited area residents to join them for the first time event. While teams test their barbecue skills, Code 3 Spices invites the citizens of Collinsville and surrounding communities to enjoy live entertainment and great food provided by some of the professional competing teams and other restaurants from the St. Louis area.

Smokin’ on Main, Collinsville’s largest summer barbecue, would not be possible without the help from Collinsville and its city officials along with the event title sponsors which include Grey Eagle Distributors, Laura Buick GMC, and Scott Credit Union. Other sponsors of the event include the Country Financial, McCarthy Spices, Viviano Heating and Cooling, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Century 21 Hartmann Realtors.

The competition will include a Professional Division with 35 teams cooking chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket, along with a Backyard Division with 20 teams cooking chicken wings and ribs. Three of the professional teams will be vending the event along with Sugarfire, Doc’s Smoke House, Beast Craft BBQ, Mr. BBQ’s Rib Shack, Fire and Smoke, and Red Top Barbeque and Chili.

Products provided by Budweiser will be available for purchase. Entertainment will include live music both days of the event, a “Climb for PTSD” rock climbing wall, and an appearance by a world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale on Saturday from 2–4 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the U.S. Veterans Foundation and the Collinsville Food Pantry.

Code 3 Spices is responsible for developing original, award-winning seasonings that have become staples in homes of local communities along with communities across the country. For every bottle of seasoning and award-winning Patriot Sauce sold, $0.25 is donated to organizations that support Police, Fire, Medical, and Military personnel.

For any inquiries about the event please contact Chris Bohnemeier or Mike Radosevich of Code 3 Spices at (618) 855-8855 or info@code3spices.com. Or visit the store at 302 E Main St., Collinsville, IL 62234 open Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

