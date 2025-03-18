COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville shot put star Devin Habermehl is off to a roaring start after capturing the Edwardsville Indoor Track and Field Meet at Principia College last Friday, March 14, 2025, with a toss of 55.8.5. He also captured first in the Knight Boy Invite with a throw of 56-2 on Feb. 28, 2025, and won the Jersey Winter Thaw on March 15, 2025, with a throw of 55-0.25.

Habermehl was third in the SIU-C High School Indoor Meet on March 7, 2025, with a throw of 51-10.5.

Habermehl was a state track and field medalist in 2024 and had a best of 58-1 last year outdoors in the shot and 181 feet in the discus.

He has signed with Northern Illinois University on a football scholarship.

The Kahoks' Jayden Haire was fifth in the Edwardsville Indoor Invite with a toss of 46-3.25 and also appears poised for an excellent season.

Haire was ninth in the Knight Boys Invite on Feb. 28, 2025, with a throw of 46-6.75.

Haire was 10th in the SIU-C High School Indoor Meet on March 7 with a toss of 45-8. The Kahoks pair will be tough to beat as the outdoor season evolves.

Triad's Bruce Van Tieghem was sixth in the Edwardsville Invite with an effort of 46-0. He has a P.R. on the season of 46-8.75 in the Knight Boys Invite on Feb. 28, 2025. He will also be one of the leaders in the shot put at many meets his season and is set for an outstanding season for the Knights.

