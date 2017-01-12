COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville Water Department has issued a boil water.

The boil order is in effect for all connections on Eastport Plaza which include Arby’s, White Castle, Zipatta’s, Porters Steak House, IDOT Headquarters, State Police Headquarters and Doubletree, and Sugar loaf Rd. From RT 157 to Deer Trail Dr. to include Deer Trail, Sugar Bend Estates, Sugar Lane, and Deer Creek Estates until further notice due to pressure loss in the area.

"Water which will be used for drinking and/or cooking purpose should be boiled for at least five minutes before use," Bill Kavaliunas, Chief Operator City of Collinsville Water Department, said.

Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Dennis Kress, Public Works Director, at (618) 346-5211 or Bill Kavaliunas at (618) 346-5219.

