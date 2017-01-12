COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville Water Department has issued a boil water.

The boil order is in effect for all connections on Eastport Plaza which include Arby’s, White Castle, Zipatta’s, Porters Steak House, IDOT Headquarters, State Police Headquarters and Doubletree, and Sugar loaf Rd. From RT 157 to Deer Trail Dr. to include Deer Trail, Sugar Bend Estates, Sugar Lane, and Deer Creek Estates until further notice due to pressure loss in the area.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Water which will be used for drinking and/or cooking purpose should be boiled for at least five minutes before use," Bill Kavaliunas, Chief Operator City of Collinsville Water Department, said. 

Any questions regarding this notice may be directed to Dennis Kress, Public Works Director, at (618) 346-5211 or Bill Kavaliunas at (618) 346-5219. 

More like this:

The Flavor of Fresh: Embracing the Bounty of Springtime Ingredients
Mar 25, 2025
Boil Order Affects Multiple Streets In Collinsville
Mar 17, 2025
For Your Health — Spilling the Beans on Coffee and Health  
Yesterday
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site Hosting Spring Native American Market April 5-6 in Collinsville
Mar 15, 2025
IDNR Announces 2024-2025 Deer Season Harvest Totals
Feb 3, 2025

 