COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville Water Department has lifted the  boil order for all connections on Eastport Plaza which include Arby’s, White Castle, Zipatta’s, Porters Steak House, IDOT Headquarters, State Police Headquarters and Doubletree, and Sugar loaf Rd. From RT 157 to Deer Trail Dr. to include Deer Trail, Sugar Bend Estates, Sugar Lane, and Deer Creek Estates.

An e-mail was sent out about the lifting of the boil order on Sunday. Anyone with questions can contact Dennis Kress, Public Works Director, at (618) 346-5211 or Bill Kavaliunas, Chief Operator, at (619) 346-5219.

