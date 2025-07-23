COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department responded to a stabbing incident at the Walmart Supercenter located at 1040 Collinsville Crossing Boulevard on Wednesday.

According to authorities, two employees became involved in a disturbance that escalated when one worker stabbed the other.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment, while the suspect was apprehended nearby.

Police officials said more information will be released after formal charges are filed.

