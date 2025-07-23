COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department responded to a stabbing incident at the Walmart Supercenter located at 1040 Collinsville Crossing Boulevard on Wednesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to authorities, two employees became involved in a disturbance that escalated when one worker stabbed the other.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment, while the suspect was apprehended nearby.

Police officials said more information will be released after formal charges are filed.

More like this:

Collinsville Foundation Receives Major Donation Honoring George 'Bogie' Redmon
Yesterday
Osborn and Hatcher Wanted in Collinsville for Alleged Theft Scheme
5 days ago
Collinsville Police Seek Demarco Robinson on New Felony Warrants
Jul 11, 2025
Collinsville Police Host Advanced Motorcycle Crash Reconstruction Course
Jul 13, 2025
Collinsville Police Officer Ross and K9 Rocky Team Up For 12 Arrests
Jun 30, 2025

 