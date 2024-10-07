COLLINSVILLE — Representative Katie Stuart will visit the Collinsville Area Vocational Center (CAVC) expansion site at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, to review the construction plans and grounds.

Rep. Katie StuartStuart played a key role in securing $25 million in funding from the State of Illinois for the project.

Stuart was invited to the site by Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich and CAVC Director Joe McGinnis, who will accompany her during the visit.

The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the expansion, view construction plans and renderings.

The new CAVC facility aims to enhance Career and Technical Education in the region, marking a significant investment in local education.

Further information regarding the event will be provided to attendees.

