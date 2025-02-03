COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Township Supervisor Derrick Cox has released information in response to some questions and concerns raised recently about real estate tax exemptions for vulnerable residents in the township.

In his information release, Cox clarified that he had recently discovered a costly plan by the Collinsville Township Assessor’s Office to send out several thousand “Exemption Reminders” via first-class postage at a cost of 73 cents each.

He argued that this approach resulted in several thousand dollars in unnecessary expenses for taxpayers. Instead, he advocated using a mail house, specifically, Mailing Methods in Caseyville. He said there were also a few other mail house businesses in the area that could be used to send the mailings at a reduced rate. Cox said Mailing Methods quoted him a price of 32 cents per letter, saving the township a significant amount of money. He said he had used Mailing Methods in Caseyville on multiple occasions for mailings to the public.

The Collinsville Township tax exemption mailing went out on Jan. 17, 2025, at a higher price, Cox said.

Cox emphasized that the mass mailing was related to property tax exemptions for the tax year 2025, with forms due by Dec. 31, 2025. He noted that claims had surfaced that inaccurately suggested that the township supervisor was delaying critical communications and putting residents at risk of losing their exemptions. He said he was only trying in the end to save the taxpayer's money and not slow the return of the exemptions.

He encouraged residents with questions to reach out to him directly for clarification at the Township Office at (618) 344-1290.

Cox concluded by reaffirming his commitment to transparency and responsible governance.

"As Collinsville Township Supervisor I personally spend an inordinate amount of time talking to Collinsville Township residents at large, and also at the Collinsville Township Senior Center as well as groups throughout our community," he said. "I want to ensure accurate information concerning the programs and services available through the Township."

In the future, he said he hopes a more economical way could be utilized to do the tax exemption mailings.

"The better way is the 32 cents a stamp method," he said. "I think it is much better than to continue to do it at a cost double the amount. Moving forward I think the board should have them do it the way I suggested every year for the potential savings."

