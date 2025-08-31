COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville High School Latin teacher James Stark has been named the recipient of the Charles Humphreys Award for Innovative Pedagogy by the American Classical League, the organization announced recently.

The American Classical League, a professional group dedicated to promoting the study of classical civilization across the United States and Canada, recognizes educators who advance the teaching and learning of Greek and Latin languages, literatures, and cultures.

Stark expressed his enthusiasm about receiving the honor, saying, "The American Classical League has the largest number of Latin teachers as members among the Classical associations in the US, so I'm thrilled to be the recipient."

The award citation highlights Stark’s impact on Latin education: "James Stark, who is shaping not only how students learn — but how they all belong in Latin studies. Stark creates a classroom where Latin is vibrant, accessible, and timeless. His commitment to equity is evident in his creation of curricular resources for Latin texts by authors of diverse identities, and his work to reach every student regardless of learning style or academic needs."

The citation also included praise from a student who said, “Magister Stark does not leave any student behind. There is truly a space for everyone in the classroom.”

In addition to his classroom work, Stark is recognized as a mentor and leader who shares strategies and tools that have influenced teachers nationwide.

The American Classical League noted, "His work stands as an example of how Latin classrooms can become spaces of adventure, inclusivity, and joy."

This award adds to a series of honors Stark has received from organizations including the Illinois Junior Classical League, Illinois Classical Conference, Society for Classical Studies, and Classical Association of the Middle West and South.

