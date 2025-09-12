Collinsville Student Earns Prestigious Apprenticeship Certificate
Alexis Haynes receives official recognition for her dedicated year at Gateway Convention Center through the city’s inclusive program fostering workforce skills for disabled students.
COLLINSVILLE — Alexis Haynes, a student at Collinsville High School, was awarded her Apprenticeship Certificate at the City Council meeting this week, recognizing her year-long work as a housekeeper at the Gateway Convention Center.
The certificate was presented by State Senator Erica Harriss, State Representative Katie Stuart, Collinsville High School teacher Cathy Kulupka, and other officials. Haynes is one of eight students with disabilities to earn the credential through the City of Collinsville Apprenticeship Program since it began in 2021.
The program, a collaboration between the City of Collinsville, Madison County Employment & Training Department, Collinsville Community Unit School District #10, the Regional Office of Education, and the U.S. Department of Labor, aims to provide students with disabilities with hands-on experience and training tailored to their abilities and career interests.
According to program officials, the apprenticeship offers participants the opportunity to develop workforce skills and earn a certificate recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The initiative seeks to foster an inclusive community by opening pathways to meaningful employment and career advancement for students with disabilities.
Haynes’ achievement highlights the ongoing efforts to equip young individuals with disabilities with the tools needed to succeed in the workforce.
