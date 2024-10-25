Straight Red Card Causes Confusion During Regional Semi-Final

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville soccer player Giovanni Mann, who was sent off during the Kahoks' 2-1 win in the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer semifinal match against Granite City on Tuesday, had his red card rescinded, and will be able to play in the final against Belleville West this evening.

Mann was shown a straight red card and ejected by the referee after the Kahoks' second goal by T.J. Carter. Collinsville Athletic Director Clay Smith protested the card the next day, and his protest was upheld, and the card rescinded, allowing Mann to play on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Mann would have been forced to sit out the match if the protest was denied.

The Kahoks and Maroons play in the final Friday evening at 5 p.m. at Gene Baker Field. The winner moves on to the Alton sectional next week as t Public School Stadium.

