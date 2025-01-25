COLLINSVILLE – Authorities arrested three male suspects on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of a woman who was shot in her driveway.

The incident has drawn the attention of the Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis, actively working to gather more information.

Article continues after sponsor message

Portia Rowland, 32, died in the fatal shooting in the driveway outside her Collinsville home.

Lt. Eric Owen, deputy commander for the Major Case Squad, confirmed the arrests but did not release the names or ages of the suspects. Additionally, he did not specify their connections to the case. The suspects may face multiple charges, pending a decision from the state’s attorney.

The investigation follows the tragic incident that has raised concerns within the community. As the Major Case Squad continues to piece together the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

More like this: