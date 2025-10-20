COLLINSVILLE - Margot Schusky, a senior from Collinsville High School (CHS), has been selected to serve on the Student Board of Directors at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The Fed’s Student Board of Directors is a competitive and prestigious program that offers students a rare opportunity to engage directly with the nation’s central banking system. This honor is extended to a select group of high-achieving students from the St. Louis area.

The program is designed to provide students with a deep understanding of the Federal Reserve’s role in the U.S. economy, hands-on financial literacy education and career development opportunities through direct interaction with Fed leaders, professionals and former interns. As a student board member, Margot will learn how the Federal Reserve influences everyday economic life, collaborate with fellow board members to create and present a financial education project at her school, and gain career-planning insights through mentorship and workshops led by Federal Reserve professionals.

Upon successful completion of the program, student board members may also be eligible to apply for a limited number of summer internships at the St. Louis Fed. These internships can provide a stepping stone toward future careers in economics, finance, public service and a broad range of other disciplines. (more) Schusky Chosen for Fed Student Board/October 20, 2025/Page 2 Margot was nominated by CHS teacher Vicki Fuhrhop, a CHS Business Department faculty member who specializes in personal finance education.

Fuhrhop is a Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Educator Advisory Board Member. “From the moment I met Margot, I knew she had the drive and curiosity to thrive in a program like this, her leadership in our personal finance class and her passion for financial literacy make her an ideal representative,” said Fuhrhop, “Margot has the ambition and drive to make the world a better place for everyone. The energy she brings to every discussion and a genuine curiosity that inspires those around her make her a perfect fit for the student board.”

Margot is the daughter of Mark Schusky and Barbara Lindauer of Collinsville. In addition to Margot, CHS has had eleven other students serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Student Board of Directors in past years.

Previous alumni include: Brian Hoyt, 2012-2013; Sam Caputo, 2014-2015; Ben Frey, 2015-2016; Benjamin Carlson, 2016-2017; Venise Govan, 2017-2018; Tyme Sampson, 2018-2019; Ryan Lanier 2019-2020; Hannah Pettit 2020-2021, Chelsea Nott 2021-2022, Zachary Blaha 2022-2023 and Sadey Wilson 2024-2025.

For additional details about the program and its impact, visit the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis website. ___________________________________________

