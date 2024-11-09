BELLEVILLE - Collinsville recorded a 4.3 percent unemployment rate in September 2024 compared to 4.6 percent in 2023.

St. Clair County boasted a 4.7 percent unemployment rate in September 2024 compared to September 2023 and Belleville stood strong at 4.8 percent compared to 5.3 percent a year ago.

East St. Louis’ unemployment stood at 7.6 percent, but was down from 8.1 percent a year ago.

Granite City recorded a mark of 4.9 percent in September 2024 compared to 4.5 percent a year. O’Fallon stood strong at 4.4 percent compared to 4.3 percent a year ago.

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.9%, +1,100), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+1.0%, +1,300), and the Springfield MSA (+1.0%, +1,100). The metro areas which posted the largest over-the-year decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3%, -2,300), the Danville MSA (-1.1%, -300), and the Peoria MSA (-1.1%, -1,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metropolitan Division were almost unchanged (0.0%, -700). Industries that saw job growth in most of the metro areas included Government (twelve areas) and Other Services (eleven areas).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-0.9 percentage point to 5.4%), the Decatur MSA (-0.3 percentage point to 5.9%), the Kankakee MSA (-0.3 percentage point to 5.5%) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro (-0.3 point to 4.2%). The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago Metro (+0.6 point to 5.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.6 point to 5.4%), and the Danville MSA (+0.4 point to 6.3%). There was no unemployment rate change in the Carbondale-Marion MSA.

