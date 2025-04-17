COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville School District superintendent and the Kahok Athletics Department are urging community members to contact state Senator Suzy Glowiak Hilton to oppose House Bill 1237, which is under consideration in the Illinois Senate and would restrict the use of Native American names, mascots, and imagery by about 100 school districts statewide, including Collinsville Community Unit School District 10.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Kahoks athletic department emphasized that the Kahok name and mascot represent a long-standing tradition rooted in pride, respect, and community spirit. They expressed a preference for legislation that would allow school districts to seek approval from Native American tribes to retain their current names, mascots, or logos.

“We believe in partnership and support an inclusive path forward that values all voices,” the department said, encouraging supporters to contact Senator Glowiak Hilton’s Springfield or Oakbrook Terrace offices to respectfully urge her not to bring the bill out of committee for a Senate vote or to amend it to include an approval process.

Collinsville Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich also issued a statement noting the significance of the Kahok mascot to the local community. He highlighted that Collinsville CUSD 10 is home to the Cahokia Mounds World Heritage and State Historic Site, the location of a large, influential Native American city that was the center of Mississippian culture.

The district received a formal written endorsement in 2020 from the Western Cherokee Nation of Arkansas and Missouri to continue using the Kahok mascot. The endorsement was based on the belief that the Western Cherokee people could be descended from the Cahokia Mounds builders.

Executive Director and Tribal Council Speaker Murl Pierson said, “On behalf of myself and the entire Tribal Council, we feel honored to endorse your mascot and your dedication to helping to preserve the history and knowledge of the American Indian peoples.”

Dr. Skertich stated that the district strives to honor and respect Native American culture as an important part of local history. He said the mascot serves to foster pride, educate others, and keep Native American history and heritage in the public consciousness.

He also cited the Western Cherokee Nation Tribal Council’s message: “In a time when it seems that people are wanting to erase history and do away with the past, it makes us proud that you and your school want to keep history alive. Yes, we will gladly endorse your use of part of the American Indian culture and history as part of the background for your school system. We do ask one thing, however, as you go out using the Kahok as your symbol of strength and bravery, please do it in such a way that should the spirit of the Cahokia people were looking down on you, that they would be proud.”

Collinsville CUSD 10 leaders are actively reaching out to state senators to voice their opposition. The district encourages community members to contact Senator Glowiak Hilton, who represents the 23rd District, at (217) 782-8148 in Springfield or (630) 785-3177 in Oakbrook Terrace.

