COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 honored employees for their long-term dedication, recognizing staff members who have reached 10, 20, and 30 years of service to the district’s students and families.

Among those celebrated were 16 employees marking 30 years with the district, reflecting decades of commitment across multiple schools and district offices.

The district specifically highlighted the achievements of these 30-year veterans, inviting the community to congratulate them as part of the Kahok Family.

The employees recognized for three decades of service include Stacy Oxendine from Unit 10 Webster Elementary, Stacy Tienes from Caseyville Elementary, Amanda Mason and Stacey Lauenstein from John A. Renfro Elementary School, Mary “Jill” Witte and Jill Bryant from Dorris Intermediate School, Susan Bohler from Twin Echo Elementary School, Elizabeth Bancroft from Collinsville High School, Judy Madura from John A. Renfro Elementary School, and Susie Benson from Unit 10 Webster Elementary.

District staff members Christine Pendleton, Susan Frechman, Daniel Lewis, Laura Crawford, and Laura Krumm, all working in district-level roles, were also recognized for 30 years of service.

The recognition event reflects Collinsville CUSD 10’s appreciation for the long-term dedication of its employees who contribute to the education and well-being of its students.

