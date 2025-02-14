COLLINSVILLE – In response to a growing trend of school threats across the nation, the Collinsville Police Department and the Collinsville Unit 10 School District have collaborated to produce an educational video aimed at students and parents.

The initiative comes as concerns rise over the implications of making violent threats, even when intended as jokes. The video targets students in grades 4 through 12 and their parents, and will be shown to students at school as part of an effort led by School Resource Officers and building administrators.

The video aims to clarify the potential consequences of making false threats against schools, illustrating the impact on both the school community and law enforcement resources.

Article continues after sponsor message

Collinsville District 10 Superintendent Dr. Brad Skertich and Collinsville Police Chief Brett Boerm emphasized the importance of this initiative.

The two said, "The Collinsville Police Department, in partnership with CUSD 10, has produced a video to warn students and parents about punitive actions that could occur if a child makes a violent threat against the school - even if it is meant to be a joke."

The two noted that the video serves to explain what happens when such threats are made, including the possibility of criminal charges for students and even parents.

The decision to create the video stems from the recognition that threats, regardless of intent, can instill fear and concern among students, parents, and school staff, while also diverting critical resources for investigation and response.

The Collinsville Police Department urges families to watch the video together and engage in discussions about its content to foster a safe learning environment for all students.

More like this: