COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Board of Education recognized Collinsville High School student Taylor Dawson at the March 17, 2025, board meeting.

Taylor was honored for winning the IHSA state championship in the girls wrestling at pounds.

Taylor won the 140-pound division by defeating Christiana Finley of Country Club Hills Hillcrest by fall 5:59 and then pinned Maggie Zuber of Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic at 45 seconds of the final to capture the crown.

The Kahoks wrestling sensation was introduced by Kahoks Athletic Director Clay Smith, who presented her with a certificate of recognition signed by board president Gary Peccola and Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich.

Taylor was joined and congratulated by Kahok varsity wrestling coach Jordan May.

