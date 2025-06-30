Brooke Corvallis

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Board of Education approved Brooke Corvallis as an assistant coach for the Kahok Dance Team during its meeting this past week.

Corvallis, a 2007 graduate of Collinsville High School, currently teaches special education at CHS.

She continued her involvement in dance after high school as a member of the Eastern Illinois University Panthers Dance Team.

Brooke's coaching experience includes work with the Collinsville Middle School Dance Team and Chicago Unity.

The Collinsville School District expressed enthusiasm about Corvallis joining the staff, noting her energy, experience and pride will benefit the program.

Brooke will serve alongside Coach Grace Pierce in leading the Kahok dancers.

