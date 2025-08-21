Collinsville School Board #10 Approves Senior Crask-Weeks As Student Representative
Crask-Weeks will serve on the school board, bringing student perspectives to district decisions and governance processes.
COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Board of Education approved Griffin Crask-Weeks, a Collinsville High School senior, to serve as the student representative on the school board during its most recent meeting.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Crask-Weeks previously participated as a student member of the district’s strategic planning committee earlier this year.
The Collinsville School Board selected Crask-Weeks to represent the student body and provide input on school district decisions.
Collinsville School District officials highlighted Crask-Weeks’s experience and readiness to contribute to the board’s work.
The appointment reflects the district’s commitment to including student perspectives in governance.
Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 serves the city of Collinsville and surrounding areas, focusing on initiatives under the themes of envisioning, empowering, and achieving.