COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Board of Education approved Griffin Crask-Weeks, a Collinsville High School senior, to serve as the student representative on the school board during its most recent meeting.

Crask-Weeks previously participated as a student member of the district’s strategic planning committee earlier this year.

The Collinsville School Board selected Crask-Weeks to represent the student body and provide input on school district decisions.

Collinsville School District officials highlighted Crask-Weeks’s experience and readiness to contribute to the board’s work.

The appointment reflects the district’s commitment to including student perspectives in governance.

Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 serves the city of Collinsville and surrounding areas, focusing on initiatives under the themes of envisioning, empowering, and achieving.