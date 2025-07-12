COLLINSVILLE - At this week’s City Council meeting in Collinsville, Abstracts & Titles Inc. presented the City of Collinsville Parks and Recreation with a $12,500 check to sponsor the In-Ground Merry-Go-Round for Glidden Park’s planned All Abilities Playground.

The donation supports the development of an inclusive playground designed to accommodate children of all abilities.

Lisa Engelke, vice president of Abstracts & Titles Inc., which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the project at the council meeting.

“We talked about it a lot, and I think everybody can kind of remember those days running down to the park, and jumping on the merry-go-round, spinning as fast as you can...that is not an experience that should have boundaries or limitations,” Engelke said during the presentation.

She added that the company hopes to encourage others to support inclusive community initiatives. “We just hope to inspire other individuals and other businesses to make the same commitment to make an inclusive environment a reality,” Engelke said.

Glidden Park’s All Abilities Playground aims to create a welcoming space for children with diverse needs.

To learn more about Glidden Park's All Abilities Playground, including ways that you or your business can contribute to the project, visit https://www.collinsvilleil.org/.../glidden-park-playground

