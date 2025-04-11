COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department is actively seeking information on the whereabouts of Leonard James Kane, a non-compliant Violent Offender Against Youth, who has not registered as required since 2023. Kane's failure to comply with registration laws has resulted in an active warrant for his arrest.

The police department's weekly Fugitive Friday post highlights Kane's status and urges the public to assist in locating him. According to police, Kane has not only failed to register but also no longer resides at his last known address.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of public assistance in this matter. "Leonard, if you see this post - you can turn yourself in to any police department in Illinois or any surrounding state. We are open 24/7/365," a spokesperson for the Collinsville Police stated.

Anyone with information regarding Kane's location is encouraged to contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 extension 5209. Tips can be provided anonymously.

It is important to note that these charges and statements are based on probable cause, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

